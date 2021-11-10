×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Salma Hayek Dazzles in Red and Gold Floral Print Dress With Metallic Sandals in London

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Salma Hayek
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 13 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Salma Hayek makes leaving a hotel a fashionable extravaganza.

The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” actress was spotted today with Jared Leto while exiting the Corinthia hotel in London, where she made a stylish exit. The “House of Gucci” co-stars were promoting the film, which debuted yesterday.

For this sighting, Hayek wore a festive Gucci Ouverture red turtleneck dress that featured a full-sequin design decorated a gold floral print. The garment also incorporated floral embellishments on the sleeves that added drama to the moment.

Salma Hayek leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London, red dress, gold floral prints, metallic sandals
Salma Hayek leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London.
CREDIT: MEGA
Salma Hayek leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London, red dress, gold floral prints, metallic sandals
A closer look at Salma Hayek’s metallic sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

For the shoes, Hayek slipped on a pair of the brand’s metallic platform sandals that elevated the look.

Related

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Jared Leto Looks Sharp in Teal Velvet Tux & White Heeled Shoes at 'House of Gucci' Premiere in London

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for 'House of Gucci' London Premiere

Hayek has a bold and daring personal fashion aesthetic that’s fueled by drama and sophistication. Her Instagram feed shows that she typically opts for bodycon dresses, fluffy pieces, intricate swimsuits, fun tailoring and printed separates. For shoes, Hayek usually pops on easy mules, powerful pumps, fun boots, towering platforms and sleek sandals. When it comes to shoe brands, she gravitates towards staples like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

On red carpets, Hayek is known for making eye-catching style statements. She typically wears designers like Jonathan Simkhai, Saint Laurent and Gucci.

Hayek is also known for her contributions to the fashion industry. In 2013, she and Beyoncé teamed up to found Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative, which helps to fund organizations that seek to abolish domestic violence around the world.

Put on a pair of metallic sandal heels and amplify your outfits.

Giuseppe Zanotti Betty metallic platform sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Betty Metallic Platform Sandals, $454

Jeffery Campbell Prima Donna Platform Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffery Campbell Prima Donna Platform Sandal, $140

Steve Madden Vaida Gold Sandal
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vaida Gold Sandal, $140

Flip through the gallery to see Salma Hayek’s red carpet style through the years. 

Boot Barn Sponsored By Boot Barn

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad