Salma Hayek Dazzles in Red and Gold Floral Print Dress With Metallic Sandals in London

Salma Hayek makes leaving a hotel a fashionable extravaganza.

The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” actress was spotted today with Jared Leto while exiting the Corinthia hotel in London, where she made a stylish exit. The “House of Gucci” co-stars were promoting the film, which debuted yesterday.

For this sighting, Hayek wore a festive Gucci Ouverture red turtleneck dress that featured a full-sequin design decorated a gold floral print. The garment also incorporated floral embellishments on the sleeves that added drama to the moment.

Salma Hayek leaving the Corinthia Hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Salma Hayek’s metallic sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

For the shoes, Hayek slipped on a pair of the brand’s metallic platform sandals that elevated the look.

Hayek has a bold and daring personal fashion aesthetic that’s fueled by drama and sophistication. Her Instagram feed shows that she typically opts for bodycon dresses, fluffy pieces, intricate swimsuits, fun tailoring and printed separates. For shoes, Hayek usually pops on easy mules, powerful pumps, fun boots, towering platforms and sleek sandals. When it comes to shoe brands, she gravitates towards staples like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

On red carpets, Hayek is known for making eye-catching style statements. She typically wears designers like Jonathan Simkhai, Saint Laurent and Gucci.

Hayek is also known for her contributions to the fashion industry. In 2013, she and Beyoncé teamed up to found Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative, which helps to fund organizations that seek to abolish domestic violence around the world.

