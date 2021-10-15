×
Salma Hayek Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Suit and 6-Inch Gucci Platform Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Jacorey Moon
elie saab suit, gucci platforms, Salma Hayek at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Salma Hayek wears Elie Saab at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
CREDIT: MEGA

Salma Hayek is giving major rock star vibes.

The “Fools Rush In” actress was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set yesterday afternoon in LA in a look that was definitely an attention grabber. For said ensemble, Hayek donned a leopard print Elie Saab suit that incorporated a flared leg pant. She paired the suit with a sheer blouse underneath.

Salma Hayek at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Salma Hayek at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
CREDIT: MEGA

Salma Hayek at Jimmy Kimmel Live!. 14 Oct 2021 Pictured: Salma Hayek. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA796586_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Salma Hayek’s black platform Gucci heels.
CREDIT: MEGA
Hayek slipped on a pair of black Gucci platform heels that elevated the outfit and upped the ante. The shoes included a heel of at least 6-inches and a closed toe design.

Form the pictures shown throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring, intricate swimsuits and printed separates. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga.

When it comes down to red carpets style, Hayek is known for creating fashion moments that are eye-catching. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci.

