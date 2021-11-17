×
Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City.

Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels.

Salma Hayek, gucci dress, long dress, cutout dress, velvet dress, pumps, platform pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, House of Gucci, Gucci, premiere, red carpet, New York City
Salma Hayek arrives at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
CREDIT: MEGA

The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe.

Salma Hayek, gucci dress, long dress, cutout dress, velvet dress, pumps, platform pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, House of Gucci, Gucci, premiere, red carpet, New York City
Salma Hayek wore a bespoke Gucci gown and high heel platform stilettos, which are also Gucci.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds.

salma hayek, gucci, black leather T-strap platform pumps featuring a closed toe
Salma Hayek steps out of her car in a pair of towering high heels in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe.
CREDIT: Splash News

salma hayek shoes, black leather T-strap platform pumps featuring a closed toe and high stiletto heel
A closer look at Salma Hayek’s Gucci black leather T-strap platform pumps featuring a closed toe with subtle cut-out details and a 6-inch stiletto heel.
CREDIT: Splash News

