Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City.

Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels.

Salma Hayek arrives at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City wearing head-to-toe Gucci. CREDIT: MEGA

The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe.

Salma Hayek wore a bespoke Gucci gown and high heel platform stilettos, which are also Gucci. CREDIT: Splash News

The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds.

Salma Hayek steps out of her car in a pair of towering high heels in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Salma Hayek’s Gucci black leather T-strap platform pumps featuring a closed toe with subtle cut-out details and a 6-inch stiletto heel. CREDIT: Splash News

Shop T-strap pumps below.

CREDIT: Dillard's

To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com

Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.