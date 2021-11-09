Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds.

Salma Hayek arrives at the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.

Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when she typically graces a star-studded event, Hayek is known for making eye-catching style statements. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci. Also, she loves to differ her dress silhouettes and has a penchant for many different styles, from halters to V-neck.

The “Frida” actress has a bold and daring personal fashion aesthetic. Throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring and printed separates. For shoes, Hayek opts for mules, pumps and breezy sandals. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

Hayek is also known for her contributions to the fashion industry. In 2013, she and Beyoncé teamed up to found Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative, which helps to fund organizations that seek to abolish domestic violence around the world.

Hayek was joined by her “House of Gucci” co-stars on the red carpet, including Lady Gaga, who wore a purple Gucci gown with 8-inch Pleaser heels, Jared Leto and Adam Driver. The film debuts nationwide on Nov. 24.

In “House of Gucci,” Lady Gaga plays late fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating his 1995 murder. Hayek plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a clairvoyant and friend of Reggiani. The Ridley Scott-directed film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

