Salma Hayek Goes Regal in a Flowing Blue Dress & Calming Square Toe Heels During Paris Fashion Week

By Robyn Merrett
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2021 Collection
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2021 Collection
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2021 Collection
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2021 Collection
Salma Hayek looked royal in blue as she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week today.

The actress stepped out for the event — Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years — with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering — a French-based multinational corporation that owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, looking regal in a flowing dress.

The cobalt frock featured a subtle floral design with pleated sleeves and a billowing hem. Hayek paired the number with oversized sunglasses and Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag in a soothing taupe hue. The silhouette features a study top handle and curved construction. The label offers a plethora of sizes, shapes and colors at Balenciaga.com.

salma hayek, blue dress, square heels, paris fashion week
Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault during Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
salma hayek, square heels, paris fashion week
A closer view of Salma Hayek’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Hayek opted for a pair of heels that are trending big this season: square toe sandals. Hayek’s pair featured a simple strap across the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel. While trendy, Hayek’s choice of footwear allowed her dress to be the statement of the look.

salma hayek, blue dress, square heels, balenciaga
Salma Hayek.
CREDIT: MEGA

Square toe designs have been trending since 2019. The once unconventional silhouette adds a modern flare to looks and has remained a must-try shoe design thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta, The Attico, Sam Edelman and more. The style also adds dimension to looks, particular ensembles with pants, as the sharp design pokes through at the bottom. In addition to Hayek, stars including: Lizzo, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin and more are fans of the trend.

Add square toe heels to your wardrobe with these picks below.

london rag, marcia sandal, square sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: London Rag Marcia Sandal, $55

by far, tanya strappy sandal, square toe shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: By Far Tanya Strappy Square Toe Sandal, $300 (was $429)

balenciaga, square sandal, mule
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Balenciaga Double-Square 60mm Open-Back Sandals, $695

Click through the gallery to see Balenciaga’s couture fall ’21 show

