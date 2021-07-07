Salma Hayek Goes Regal in a Flowing Blue Dress & Calming Square Toe Heels During Paris Fashion Week

Salma Hayek looked royal in blue as she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week today.

The actress stepped out for the event — Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years — with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering — a French-based multinational corporation that owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, looking regal in a flowing dress.

The cobalt frock featured a subtle floral design with pleated sleeves and a billowing hem. Hayek paired the number with oversized sunglasses and Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag in a soothing taupe hue. The silhouette features a study top handle and curved construction. The label offers a plethora of sizes, shapes and colors at Balenciaga.com.

As for footwear, Hayek opted for a pair of heels that are trending big this season: square toe sandals. Hayek’s pair featured a simple strap across the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel. While trendy, Hayek’s choice of footwear allowed her dress to be the statement of the look.

Square toe designs have been trending since 2019. The once unconventional silhouette adds a modern flare to looks and has remained a must-try shoe design thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta, The Attico, Sam Edelman and more. The style also adds dimension to looks, particular ensembles with pants, as the sharp design pokes through at the bottom. In addition to Hayek, stars including: Lizzo, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin and more are fans of the trend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

