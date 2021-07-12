Salma Hayek Sparkles in Blue Sleeveless Gown at the 2021 Kering Women in Motion Awards in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek has fully returned to glamour. The actress hit the black carpet at the Kering Women in Motion Awards in Cannes, France, with husband François-Henri Pinault today, wearing a dazzling blue gown. The event marked the midpoint of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

For the occasion, Hayek donned a sleeveless full-length gown covered in sparkling sequins. The dress featured color-blocked panels of cobalt blue, light blue and black. Hayek kept her accessories equally glamorous, pairing the shiny piece with a black and gold clutch and gold drop earrings. The earrings shone in tandem with her sequined dress, amplifying its glamour and sophistication with crystals and metallic gold details.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend the Kering Women In Motion Awards in Cannes on July 12, 2021.

While Hayek’s shoes weren’t visible under her gown, we can guess that the “Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife” star likely wore a pair of her signature platform sandals. Hayek’s favored the style for years, frequently wearing pairs with 5 and 6-inch heels for a sleek height boost. Her most-worn pairs are often by Gucci, though she’s also been spotted in sparkly sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent over the years.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend the Kering Women In Motion Awards in Cannes on July 12, 2021.

Hayek was one of many award-winning stars who attended Kering’s Women in Motion Awards. Maggie Gyllenhaal also made an appearance, dressed in a sheer white one-shoulder gown with a flowing skirt and sparkling blue earrings. The actress appeared to pair her ensemble with open-toed sandals.

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Kering Women In Motion Awards in Cannes.

Whether she’s dancing in platform Balenciaga sneakers or sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, Hayek always makes a stunning fashion statement. The actress is known for wearing high-fashion outfits in a range of prints, textures and colors. She’s frequently spotted in Gucci’s maximalist dresses, suits, blouses and skirts, as a muse for designer Alessandro Michele.

