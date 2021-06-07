Salma Hayek Does Dance Challenge in Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers to Promote ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek has just mastered the art of dancing in chunky sneakers.

The actress just showcased her superstar moves on Instagram. In a new video posted today, Hayek grooved to “…Baby One More Time,” by fellow dancing queen Britney Spears, alongside her makeup and hair team. The clip was part of a new online dance challenge for her upcoming film “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” a sequel to 2017’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Hayek’s outfit for the occasion was relaxed and simple; she opted for a soft black V-neck top and pajama bottoms, accessorized with gold hoop earrings. However, her footwear made a major statement — Hayek did a karate kick and death drop as part of the routine in Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers. Though Hayek’s pair is currently out of stock, similar pairs retail for $1,150 on Bloomingdales.com.

Balenciaga Triple S sneakers similar to Hayek’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Hayek’s colorway of the popular sneaker features gray mesh uppers with exaggerated tan, blue, black and white rubber soles, complete with purple and yellow suede detailing. Originally debuting in September 2017, the overly chunky sneaker instantly sold out and has remained a staple shoe in Balenciaga collections for years. The Triple S’s layered sole has made it a comfy favorite of other A-list celebs, including Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The look was a sharp change for Hayek, who usually sports high-fashion outfits in a range of prints, textures and colors. The actress can most frequently be seen wearing Gucci’s maximalist dresses, suits, blouses and skirts, as a muse for designer Alessandro Michele. However, it makes sense. Comfort is on the rise, and it seems impossible for anyone to do a karate kick dance move in a romantic tailored dress — though, if anyone could do it, it would be Hayek.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif., 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Hayek’s sneaker choice was also a new style development, as she’s rarely seen in casual footwear. While paparazzi photos have featured her in Gucci’s chunky leather sneakers on occasion, the “Frida” star is almost always in heels. Her favorites are the Italian house’s strappy 6-inch platforms or pointed-toe pumps, though she’s been spotted in glittering sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti or Saint Laurent as well.

