Sadie Sink Shines in Crystal Bralette, Blazer and Mary Janes at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sadie Sink revamped the classic blazer at the “Free Guy” premiere in New York last night.

The “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” star hit the action film’s red carpet in a full look by Miu Miu. Sink donned a pair of high-waisted blue jeans, paired with an oversized white blazer. The actress elevated the staple pieces with a silver bralette, which was covered in crystals for added glamour. Sink accessorized with a versatile quilted black clutch.

Sadie Sink attends the premiere of “Free Guy” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, NY on August 03, 2021. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for Variety

On the footwear front, the “Stranger Things” actress donned white patent leather pumps, also by Miu Miu. The style featured squared toes in black leather, as well as thick 2.54-inch block heels. Sink’s pair featured silver chain accents on their straps, complete with elegant pearl closures. The style added a chic ladylike accent to the look, while smoothly coordinating with her blazer. Sink’s pumps retail for $825 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Detail of Sadie Sink’s shoes at the premiere of “Free Guy” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, NY on August 03, 2021. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for Variety

Miu Miu’s patent leather Mary Jane pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Sink’s shoes continued the square-toed footwear trend that’s risen this summer, due to influences from the ’90s fashion scene. The actress’ pumps were similar in their silhouette to mules worn this summer by stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Dua Lipa. Pumps from labels like Gucci, Prada, and Nina Ricci have also been given the square-toed treatment this season.

When it comes to shoes, Sink often picks classic and chic pairs. The “Dear Zoe” actress can often be seen in platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps in colors that coordinate with her outfits from Prada, Gucci, and Doc Martens. Fashion-wise, Sink has expanded her role as a brand ambassador over the last several years, appearing in various campaigns for Givenchy, Nike, and Kate Spade New York. She’s also a Fashion Month regular, frequently appearing in front rows for brands like Prada, Miu Miu, and Chanel.

Elevate your looks with chic white pumps, inspired by Sadie Sink.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Bourdin pumps, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Marlee pumps, $53 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Burlington pumps, $120.

Click through the gallery for more looks from Miu Miu’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.