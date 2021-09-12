Russell Westbrook Wears a Kilt Skirt and Leather Boots for Thom Browne Fashion Show

Russell Westrbook is spotted at Thom Browne Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Russell Westbrook made a notable style statement this weekend.

The basketball player showed up to the Thom Brown Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week wearing an ankle-length white kilt, off-white cardigan with front pockets and a diamond choker.

To complete his avant-garde and modern look, Westbrook paired the look with lace-up leather boots featuring brogue details and pebbled leather uppers. Many celebrities like Jordan Clarkson, Will Smith and David Harbour have embraced the kilt style. Westbrook’s minimalist ensemble offers some edge with his choice of footwear while keeping the look clean.

Russell Westbrook is spotted at Thom Browne Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week in New York City CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Though Westbrook is very well-known as a basketball player, he dabbles in fashion collaborations as well. Earlier this year, the athlete worked with Nike to release the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 in the “Marathon” which is his signature basketball footwear. This multicolor sneaker shows how versatile and modernist Westbrooke can be.

The star also has a penchant for other high-end designers and cult-favorite shoes from Gucci, Dr. Martens and Thom Browne. As a true sneakerhead, Westbrook can be spotted in polka dots sneakers, multi-colored shoes and Converse kicks.

A closer look to Russell Westbrook’s boots. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

The NBA star knows how to elevate his athletic lifestyle with unique designs. Off the court, Westbrook focuses on being a fashion ambassador. Last year, he partnered with Hiromichi Ochiai, founder of FACETASM to create a tracksuit, jacket, hoodie and t-shirt, which combines the player’s personal style.

Embrace your edgy style with these leather boots inspired by Westbrook.

Buy Now: Thom Browne Classic Leather Wingtip Boots, $830

Buy Now: Frye Greyson Lace Up, $398

Buy Now: Asos Walk London Wold Toe Cap Boots, $47.40 (Was $118.50)