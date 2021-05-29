Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reinvents Business Casual Style in Relaxed Separates & Thong Heels

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley once again proved that relaxed tailoring and barely-there sandals are the perfect warm-weather ensemble.

The Rose Inc. founder wore an oversized beige button-down with the now sold-out Avril Wide-Leg Trousers in white from The Row. She accessorized the look with jewelry from Jessica McCormack, including various rings and large hexagon-shaped hoop earrings from the designer. Huntington-Whiteley also elevated the look with The Row’s $1,690 Nu Twin Bag in the Light Cuir colorway and The Row x Oliver Peoples Victory L.A. sunglasses.

For footwear, the Victoria’s Secret alumna completed her weekend-ready outfit with a pair of The Row Constance Sandals in the Bianco colorway. Dressed in Italian leather, these thong-style sandals feature an adjustable slingback strap, square toe design and 3-inch curved heel. They retail for $850 on ssense.com.

Here’s a closer look at The Row Constance Heeled Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

Heeled thong sandals continue to be one of this season’s hottest footwear trends. The controversial silhouette has gained significant traction over the past few seasons with designers, including Bottega Veneta and Prada.

Other street-style stars, such as Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk, have also been spotted wearing this polarizing silhouette.

Along with the flip flop-inspired designs, square toe shoes have become a contemporary staple — following the current resurgence of countless ’90s trends.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has often incorporated thong and square-toed sandals into her everyday wardrobe. She frequently is spotted wearing similar styles from Bottega Veneta and other models from The Row.

On May 24, she teased her first shoe collection with Italian footwear label Gia Couture. The release includes four sandal silhouettes, which are all currently available for pre-order on intermix.com.

Embrace the thong-toe sandal trend this spring with a range of chic styles, below.

