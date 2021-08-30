Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Her Beauty Line in a Timeless White Outfit & Thong Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is diving deeper into the beauty industry with the launch of her new beauty line Rose Inc. at Sephora.

To honor her brand’s aesthetic, the model attended a celebratory event at a local Sephora in Los Angeles wearing a classic ensemble and slingback sandals for an effortlessly chic appeal.

Huntington-Whiteley paired the asymmetric sandals with a white button-down shirt and flowy skirt. Her jewelry choice was kept to a minimum with a gold anklet, choker, chunky ring and dainty gold earrings. To keep up with the launch theme, the model kept her makeup to a minimum with a pale pink lipstick, sheer wash of gold in her eyelids, and rose-colored blush.

Rose Inc is Huntington-Whiteley’s newest venture, expanding the clean portfolio of Sephora. Her beauty brand is inspired by effortlessness, sustainability, and visible effectiveness. Modern Essentials is the brand’s first collection featuring an array of must-have basics including hydrating concealer, serum, clarifying toner, eyebrow shaping gel, lip color and blush. All products from her line are 100% non-comedogenic and formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients.

Huntington-Whiteley has also been a longtime fan of kitten heels with a minimalist design; previously the 34-year-old entrepreneur was spotted wearing similar Constance leather slingback sandals from The Row with another casual-business look. Slingback sandals as a whole, too, experience a regrowth every spring and summer for their versatility and comfort.

Aside from her beauty brand, Huntington-Whiteley launched her first shoe collection in collaboration with Gia Couture Firenze. The collection symbolizes her love for nudes and features four designs handcrafted in Florence, Italy. The styles include open slingback sandals with open square toes, toe-ring suede sandals, and suede open-toe flats with buckle straps. Each brand that Huntington-Whiteley helms currently matches her minimalist and simple lifestyle.

Look effortlessly chic in these slingback sandals inspired by Huntington-Whiteley.

