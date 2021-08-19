Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Announces Pregnancy in Ribbed Dress & Big-Toe Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Congratulations are in order for Rosie-Huntington Whiteley. The model just announced her second pregnancy on Instagram, in the chicest way possible.

In her latest photo dump of sharp outfit mirror selfies, Huntington-Whiteley posed in an array of her signature contemporary outfits, featuring oversized blazers, wide leg pants, and monochrome separates in an array of neutral tones. However, her final look — a white ribbed dress with an angular neckline — showed her bump the most clearly. She let the bump take center stage, only pairing the look with small gold drop earrings and a coordinating necklace.

The “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” actress grounded her outfit in a pair of sleek mules of her own design. The shoes came courtesy of her collaboration with Italian brand Gia Borghini, featuring a woven wide strap and single toe loop crafted from beige suede. The pair also included wooden flared heels and squared toes, adding to their minimalist and chic appearance. Huntington-Whiteley’s mules retail for $740 on FWRD.com.

Gia Borghini x RHW’s Toe Ring suede mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

Whiteley’s square-toed mules are one of the most popular footwear styles this summer. The pair’s angular soles create a distinct ’90s look, while remaining ventilated and minimalist. Stars like Rihanna, Katie Holmes and Vanessa Hudgens have also slipped on similar pairs this season, hailing from brands like The Attico, Bottega Veneta and Aquazzura. Huntington-Whiteley herself is no stranger to the trend, as a diehard Veneta fan who often can be seen in the Italian label’s footwear.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley out and about in New York. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Huntington-Whiteley’s more than just a verifiable Bottega Veneta influencer. She’s previously been the face of campaigns for brands like Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch and more. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel has also been a popular model on international runways, regularly walking for Prada, Balmain, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more top labels during Fashion Month.

However, the star’s talents extend far beyond modeling. Huntington-Whiteley’s previously collaborated on capsule lines with Hunting Season and Autograph lingerie. The fashion star has also delved into acting through roles in films like “Mad Max: Fury Road.” She’s additionally exhibited her tastes for classic style and modern beauty looks for her own lifestyle website, Rose Inc., which we’ll also see when she launches her upcoming beauty brand Clean Beauty Collective.

