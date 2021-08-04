Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does the Pajama-Inspired Outfit Trend With Black Pointy Pumps

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks chicly casual and gives off perfect relaxed summer vibes.

Yesterday, the “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress posted a photo set on Instagram that featured her in a relaxed, oversized silk pajama top and pant set from the brand Wardrobe.NYC. It is an all-black outfit that features white-contrasting stitching that looks fashion-forward. For accessories, Huntington-Whiteley kept it simple with black shades and a Prada tote that’s versatile enough for the beach — or in Huntington-Whiteley’s case — dressed up for a mirror selfie.

As it pertains to footwear, Huntington-Whiteley wore a pair of black pointy pumps that slightly jutted out from the hem of the pajama pants. The shoes unified the look in feeling modern and chic.

The photo set had three outfits in total, with the other two giving off the same amount of effortless chic that the first slide gave. The looks all used the same color palette of black and white and featured on-trend shoes.

Huntington-Whiteley’s personal style is a mix of oversized staples, intricate suiting and relaxed dresses. She typically dabbles in designers like Chanel and Dior. On the footwear front, she indulges in trendy brands like Bottega Veneta — for its mules and heeled sandals, and Prada for the brand’s rugged Chelsea boots.

The model has had her fair share of fashion campaigns over the course of her career. Having modeled for established brands like Paige Denim, Ugg and Burberry, she proves that she’s a chameleon who can fine-tune her craft and make it marketable for a range of brands. She’s most known for being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel. .

Put on a pair of pointy black pumps that’ll elevate your look this summer, inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

