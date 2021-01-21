Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Masters the Loungewear Trend With Two Looks in Yeezy Sneakers

While staying at home today, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirmed that the matching sweatsuit trend will continue well into 2021 and makes for the perfect loungewear uniform when teamed with buzzy sneakers. The Victoria’s Secret alumna styled two monochrome sweatshirt-and-sweatpant looks with different pairs of neutral Yeezy footwear.

First, she wore the Vanessa Padded-Shoulder Cotton Sweatshirt paired with the Vanessa Sweatpants both in the Vanilla colorway from The Frankie Shop. The Rose Inc. founder accessorized with Nike white crew length socks, which featured black swoosh logo accents.

Here’s a close-up look at the Yeezy 700 V3 Safflower Sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the Marks & Spencer collaborator completed the ensemble with a pair of Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneakers in the Safflower colorway. Initially released in November last year, these shoes feature rubber and fabric uppers with cut-out detailing throughout the vamp, rounded toes and rubber outer soles with a slip-on silhouette and branded insoles. They retail for approximately $400-500, depending on the size, and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Confirming her affinity for this cozy winter uniform, Huntington-Whiteley also styled a similar second look. The model wore the Vanessa Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt and a pair of Vanessa Cotton Trackpants in the gray colorway from The Frankie Shop. She accessorized the neutral loungewear with a Cashmere Beanie from Totême in the Hazel Melange colorway.

Here’s a closer look at the Yeezy Boost 380 Onyx Reflective Sneakers. CREDIT: Flight Club

To finish the outfit, the entrepreneur teamed these pieces with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 in the Onyx Reflective colorway. These monochrome shoes feature a semi-translucent woven upper construction, dyed monofilament strips on one side of each shoe, midsoles with a Boost unit entrapped in a rubber casing and a gum rubber outer sole for better traction. They retail between $300-400, depending on the size, and are available for purchase on Flightclub.com.

When the U.K. native is out running errands, Huntington-Whiteley often gravitates towards various square-toe silhouettes. In November last year, she paired the Totême Mid Heel Boot in a black colorway with a chocolate brown duster coat and black pants. The media personality also often is seen wearing various styles from Bottega Veneta.

In October of the same year, she teamed the luxury label’s square-toe brown sandal with a similar black turtleneck sweater and trouser combination from the designer for their Salon 01 Collection Preview. Some of Huntington-Whiteley’s other favorite styles from the brand include their Stretch Sandals and BV Line Sandals.

Embrace the model’s ultra-cool sneaker style with similar knit selections available below.

