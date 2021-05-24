Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Teases Her New Sandal Collab in 10 Chic Ways

Rosie-Huntington Whiteley can now add “shoe designer” to her resume. The model, actress, mother, and beauty entrepreneur just launched her newest project: a four-piece footwear collection with Italian brand Gia Couture.

The model took to Instagram yesterday to share the collection’s key styles in — what else? — an impeccable contemporary outfit photo dump. The key look of the group was the first — a belted tan shirtdress, sleek angular sunglasses, and Bottega Veneta’s “Point” top-handle bag (in a black-green hue called “Camping”). Accentuating the look was Gia Couture x RHW’s key shoe, a square-toed beige suede slide sandal with a toe-ring and radica wood heel, which retails for $740 on Intermix.com. Huntington-Whiteley also donned the style’s brown suede and dark green leather versions with an array of trendy one-shoulder, blazer, and cutout dresses.

Gia Couture x RHW 1 Toe-Ring Suede Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

Rounding out Huntington-Whiteley’s collection is an ankle-wrap leather sandal with toe rings and oversized buckles (in both tan and dark green leather and beige suede, $575), a braided leather thong sandal (in both orange and white, $625), and a strappy white leather heeled sandal with a wood and gold metal heel (retailing for $625), all available for pre-order on Intermix.com. With features like square toes, slide straps, and puffy insoles, they’re especially of-the-moment — but they also appear timeless and instantly eye-catching, much like the model’s personal style. All were worn with a variety of earth-toned outfits, from ribbed knit sets to ruched dresses, and accessorized with numerous Bottega Veneta bags.

Indeed, the angular silhouettes and contemporary style of Huntington-Whiteley’s shoe collection with Gia Couture follows a formula for her personal style. We’ve seen this before in her collaborations with Hunting Season and M&S lingerie, and will likely see it again when she launches her beauty brand Clean Beauty Collective this season. The collection contains plenty of trendy details, but its color palette and materials’ sharpness and cleanliness make Huntington-Whiteley’s shoes instantly classic.

