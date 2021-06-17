Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes Dressing Up Again Look Cozy With a Lounge Dress & Thong Sandal Heels

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has managed to make dressing up again feel cozy.

On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to showcased an effortlessly chic look while teasing a new beauty launch from Rose Inc. — the star’s own beauty platform. Her ensemble included an oversized t-shirt dress that came in a taupe hue and featured diagonal stripes.

The relaxed dress featured a button-up closure and a collared neckline. To finalize the easygoing look, Huntington-Whiteley opted for one of this season’s biggest footwear trends: thong sandals. The model’s pair, which are from The Row, featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a low pyramid heel. Thong silhouettes reemerged on the celebrity scene last year and have continued to be the “it” style as we get into the summer months. Different iterations of thong sandals were also seen on the spring ’21 runways of Jacquemus, Coperni, Kenzo and more.

Huntington-Whiteley’s ensemble is just an example of how loungewear and dress-wear are merging together. After a year in just sweatpants, shoppers are still looking to dress comfortably — despite being allowed to go out again with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the U.S. As a result, loungewear is getting an upgrade when it comes to the styling department.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: The Row Constance Leather Thong Slingback Sandals, $850

In addition to Huntington-Whiteley’s look, we’re seeing sweatpants and lounge shorts be styled with heels, boots and even loafers. This blend of aesthetics allows the wearer to feel put together but comfortable and it’s undeniably chic. In addition to Huntington-Whiteley, stars like Shay Mitchell, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo and more have found ways to update cozywear.

