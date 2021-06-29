Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Revamps ‘Summer Whites’ With Strappy Thong Sandals

Rosie-Huntington Whiteley served a lesson in monochrome dressing this afternoon, striking a pose in her latest chic outfit on Instagram.

The model, actress, mother and beauty entrepreneur donned an all-white look, breathing new life into the “summer whites” dress code. Huntington-Whiteley tucked a plain white jersey top by The Row into a pair of straight-leg Toteme jeans in a similar tone, creating a streamlined silhouette. She kept things neutral on the accessories front, wearing tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses by Baleen and an angular tan clutch bag by The Row.

Huntington-Whiteley grounded her outfit in a pair of strappy white leather sandals by Bottega Veneta. The pair boasted square toes, wraparound straps and thong toe detail — three key trends sweeping the footwear industry right now (which, coincidentally, Veneta popularized). These shoes perfectly coordinated with the model’s outfit, making the look instantly sharp from their head-to-toe with one coordinating color. Huntington-Whiteley’s sandals currently retail for $890 on MyTheresa.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of My Theresa

Monochrome dressing is one of the year’s most popular styling hacks. By wearing a full outfit in one color or print, you can create an instantly sharp and put-together ensemble. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Megan Fox have shown a variety of looks in single tones, proving its’ wardrobe value.

Huntington-Whiteley is a verified Bottega Veneta fangirl. Today’s sandals are just one of many pairs in her collection by designer Daniel Lee, who’s revived the Italian brand into a destination for the must-have bags, shoes, and accessories of the moment. The Versace muse frequently wears the brand’s heeled sandals featuring big toe rings, ankle ties and mesh coverings, as well as its Pouch clutches, Arco totes, and Point handbags. She’s also been spotted in Veneta’s signature sleek metallic dresses, knit sets and belted coats.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a yellow long coat checks out of her Manhattan hotel on Sunday, November 10th, 2019. CREDIT: Luis Yllanes / SplashNews.com

Huntington-Whiteley’s more than just a verifiable Bottega Veneta influencer. She’s previously been the face of campaigns for brands like Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch and more. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel has also been a popular model on international runways, regularly walking for Prada, Balmain, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more top labels during Fashion Month.

However, the star’s talents extend far beyond modeling. Huntington-Whiteley’s previously collaborated on capsule lines with Hunting Season and Autograph lingerie, and recently launched a four-piece footwear collection with Italian brand Gia Couture. The fashion star has also delved into acting through roles in films like “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” She’s also exhibited her tastes for classic style and modern beauty looks for her own lifestyle website, Rose Inc., which we’ll also see when she launches her upcoming beauty brand Clean Beauty Collective.

