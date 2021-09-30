×
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Poses in a Slip Dress and Models Stretch Boots From Her New Collab

By Jacorey Moon
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s footwear collaboration is back for a second act. 

The model created another collection of shoes with Italian brand Gia Borghini. In a picture she posted to Instagram yesterday, Huntington-Whiteley modeled taupe Rosie 8 boots in Eco-Stretch leather coordinated with a beige slip dress. 

Earlier this year, she debuted a capsule collection filled with breezy, sleek silhouettes that made summer style effortless. This time, Gia x RHW returns with fall and winter editions.

The boots include a sleek stiletto wood heel and tall upper that helps to add elegance to any outfit. Some of the other shoes in the collection include the Rosie 6 faux leather sandals ($685), the Rosie 10 leather over-the-knee boots ($950), the Rosie 11 flatform ankle boots ($695) and the Rosie 1 leather sandal ($639). Gia x RHW is exclusively available at Mytheresa.com.

When it comes to Huntington-Whiteley’s personal style, she wears a mix of, intricate suiting and relaxed dresses. She’s also a fan of tailored separates as well. Some of the designers she dabbles in are Dior, Chanel, The Row and Hermés. For shoes, she indulges in trendy brands like Bottega Veneta — for its mules, thong sandals and heels, and Prada for the brand’s rugged Chelsea boots.

When Huntington-Whiteley’s not designing shoes or posting eye-catching photos on Instagram, she’s modeling in campaigns for various brands like Paige Denim, Ugg and Burberry. She proves that she’s a chameleon who can fine-tune her craft and make it marketable for a range of brands. She’s most known for being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and actress who has appeared in the “Transformers” franchise and “Mad Max.”

 

