Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes ‘Business’ Chic in a Blazer Dress & Webbed Boots from Her Upcoming Gia Couture Collab

By Robyn Merrett
November 2019
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Gia Couture have a new sleek boot on the way.

On Wednesday, the supermodel took to Instagram, posting a photo that teases the footwear, revealing in the caption: #GIAxRHW Fall/Winter coming soon… 🔥” The shoes appear to be made of a slick, stretchy fabric and are of an over-the-knee construction. The silhouette also features a timeless pointed toe and a webbed detail just above the stiletto heel. 

To compliment the power boots, Huntington-Whiteley opted to go “business” chic in a black, double breasted blazer — which she styled as a dress. She continued the polished theme by styling her hair in a sleek side part bun.

The new boots come after the Rosie Inc. founder and the Italian label released a collaborative sandal collection last month. The four-piece footwear capsule includes a trending big-toe look. The silhouette features a braided strap, a square construction and sits atop a flared wooden heel. You can shop the current Gia Couture x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley collection at Farfetch.com.

Big-toe silhouettes have been the “it” style after emerging on the fashion scene in 2019. In addition to Huntington-Whiteley, stars including: Shay Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes are big fans of the look. The style is easy to wear, versatile and offers a bit of an edge.

As we wait for Huntington-Whiteley’s latest Gia Couture collab to drop, shop these fun over-the-knee boots to hold you over.

steve madden, over the knee boot, black boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Black Paris Boot, $130

good american, over the knee boot, black boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Good American The Emma Over the Knee Boot, $345 

amina mauddi, glossy boots, over the knee boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Danielle Thigh-High Glossy Boots, $1,695

