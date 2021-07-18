×
Rosamund Pike Transforms into Cupid in a Red Tulle Gown & Pointy Pumps at Cannes 

By Robyn Merrett
Rosamund Pike served up Valentine’s Day vibes on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

To attend the final screening of “OSS 117: From Africa With Love,” Pike transformed into a stylish cupid, wearing a bold red tulle gown. Giving off a romantic feel, the dress featured heart-like bodice that was complete with cutouts at the sides. The gown was finalized with a flowy skirt.

Pike styled her signature bob straight with a slight bump and opted for natural glam look when it came to makeup. As for footwear, Pike opted for a silhouette that always finds its way on the red carpet: pointed toe pumps.

The shoes, which were nude in hue, were of a patent leather construction and sat atop a stiletto heel.

rosamund pike, red dress, heels, cannes
Rosamund Pike attends the final screening of “OSS 117: From Africa With Love” and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Tulle had a major moment at Cannes this year. In addition Pike, stars, including Sharon Stone, Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain also stepped out in the material during the festival.

Stone looked like a walking bouquet when she attended the the premiere of “The Story of My Wife,” wearing a sky blue tulle gown that was adorned with multi-colored flowers. The whimsical dress also included a corset construction and dainty off-the-shoulder sleeves. The finishing touch was a train that was covered in additional cascading flowers.

Adding more glamour to ensemble, Stone accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings. The jewels featured a stud connected to a dangling piece. Adding a rocker flair, Stone styled her pixie cut in a messy pulled-back look.

