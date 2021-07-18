Rosamund Pike Transforms into Cupid in a Red Tulle Gown & Pointy Pumps at Cannes 

Rosamund Pike served up Valentine’s Day vibes on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

To attend the final screening of “OSS 117: From Africa With Love,” Pike transformed into a stylish cupid, wearing a bold red tulle gown. Giving off a romantic feel, the dress featured heart-like bodice that was complete with cutouts at the sides. The gown was finalized with a flowy skirt.

Pike styled her signature bob straight with a slight bump and opted for natural glam look when it came to makeup. As for footwear, Pike opted for a silhouette that always finds its way on the red carpet: pointed toe pumps.

The shoes, which were nude in hue, were of a patent leather construction and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Rosamund Pike attends the final screening of “OSS 117: From Africa With Love” and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Tulle had a major moment at Cannes this year. In addition Pike, stars, including Sharon Stone, Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain also stepped out in the material during the festival.

Stone looked like a walking bouquet when she attended the the premiere of “The Story of My Wife,” wearing a sky blue tulle gown that was adorned with multi-colored flowers. The whimsical dress also included a corset construction and dainty off-the-shoulder sleeves. The finishing touch was a train that was covered in additional cascading flowers.

Adding more glamour to ensemble, Stone accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings. The jewels featured a stud connected to a dangling piece. Adding a rocker flair, Stone styled her pixie cut in a messy pulled-back look.

