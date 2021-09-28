Rosamund Pike’s Enchanting Pumps Are Adorned With Vertical Roses & Thorns at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rosamund Pike is paying homage to Dior’s legacy with an elegant style statement during Paris Fashion Week. For the big event, the British actress wore a crochet sweater, white pleated maxi skirt and a pair of Dior Rose Fantastique slingback pumps featuring decorative studs around the ankle strap with a vertically-placed rose-shaped design on the toe.

The star kept the look minimalist by emphasizing her footwear with simple jewelry. Slingback pumps have been an essential shoe style among celebrities, thanks to their versatility. From Hailee Steinfeld to Jill Biden, slingback pumps continue to dominate wardrobes.

Rosamund Pike arriving at Dior spring ’22 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Pike’s shoe repertoire consists of an array of styles including chunky combat boots, ankle-strap sandals and patent leather stilettos. Celebrity stylist Holly White is one of the creators behind Pike’s looks.

The “Gone Girl” actress favors high-end designers like Stuart Weitzman, Alexander McQueen, Chloe and Givenchy. For red carpet events, Pike embraces unique designs and avant-garde pieces.

A closer look at Rosamund Pike’s footwear style during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Pike also dons bold ensembles from the Victoria Beckham collection, asymmetrical designs from Jimmy Choo and yellow suits, as the essential color for her role.

The actress has an upcoming Amazon Original series called “The Wheel of Time,” expected to premiere Nov. 19.

Update your elegant wardrobe with slingback pumps, inspired by Rosamund Pike.

Buy Now: Alexander McQueen Spiked Leather Slingback Pumps, $890

Buy Now: Mix No. 6 Liraven Pump, $49.99

Buy Now: Charles & Keith Studded Leather Slingback Pumps, $73