Rosamund Pike Goes Ethereal in a White Christian Dior Gown and White Sandals for the ‘Wheel of Time’ Premiere

Rosamund Pike made an ethereal yet powerful statement with her latest look.

The “I Care a Lot” actress wore a bold ensemble to the premiere of her new television series, “The Wheel of Time,” in London yesterday.

For the look, Pike sported an all-white Dior asymmetrical gown that featured a silver belt for waist accentuation, and the design also incorporated multiple pleats throughout. She accessorized the number with a white hood that helped to streamline and uniform the outfit.

Rosamund Pike arriving to the “Wheel of Time” premiere in London while wearing a white Christian Dior gown. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Rosamund Pike’s white sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to shoes, Pike popped on a pair of breezy white sandals that helped to tie together the entire moment.

Pike’s typical fashion aesthetic consists of daring and dramatic silhouettes that echo her modern and trendy tastes. On her Instagram feed, she wears garments that feature pleats, bright colors and bouffant styles. She also fancies tailored pieces, loose suiting, printed separates, flowy dresses and slouchy T-shirts.

On red carpets, Pike is known for creating standout moments that have helped cement her as one of the women the fashion industry should keep its eyes on. She opts for beautiful creations from brands like Christian Dior, Givenchy, Molly Goddard, Alexander McQueen, Proenza Schouler and Hermès. She also gravitates toward bright colors and interesting silhouettes like cold shoulders, tulle skirts and peek-a-boo designs.

Pike has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for L.K. Bennett.

Put on a pair of white sandals and add a breezy twist to your outfits, inspired by Rosamund Pike.

