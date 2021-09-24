Rosalia Shines in a Bright Yellow Gown and Valentino Cloak at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rosalia wowed on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Her bright yellow gown was shining and put her in the spotlight. The “Con Altura” singer modeled a Valentino haute couture opaque satin dress with a deep décolleté on the back. The star complemented the look with long arm sleeve gloves in a beige shade to add a more glamorous vibe.

As for footwear, Rosalia opted for a pair of tan ankle-strap stilettos featuring an open toe and shimmer detailing. Lately, bright outfits and bold-hued pieces have become a favorite among celebrity styles. From Vanessa Hudgens’ green-lime ensemble to Ciara’s gray monochromatic look, this trend is set to prevail until spring 2022.

Rosalia is on the red carpet of the Billboard Latin Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Rosalia usually leans toward color-coordinated outfits for red carpet events. For the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer wore a head-to-toe black gown as well at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards. When it comes to her shoe game, Rosalia adds versatility to her looks and can be seen in Prada pumps, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Maison Margiela ankle boots. She also wears well-known brands like Jacquemus, Iris Van Herpen, Balmain and Louis Vuitton.

Whether she wears well-known brands or mixes vintage pieces, Rosalia always makes a bold statement at star-studded events. Recently, Rosalia collaborated on a Latin song with Dominican singer Tokischa Altagracia Peralta called “Linda” which they performed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

