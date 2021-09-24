×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rosalia Shines in a Bright Yellow Gown and Valentino Cloak at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
rosalia-yellow-dress-latin-music-awards
Rosalía’s Statement Style
Rosalía’s Statement Style
Rosalía’s Statement Style
Rosalía’s Statement Style
View Gallery 15 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rosalia wowed on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Her bright yellow gown was shining and put her in the spotlight. The “Con Altura” singer modeled a Valentino haute couture opaque satin dress with a deep décolleté on the back. The star complemented the look with long arm sleeve gloves in a beige shade to add a more glamorous vibe.

As for footwear, Rosalia opted for a pair of tan ankle-strap stilettos featuring an open toe and shimmer detailing. Lately, bright outfits and bold-hued pieces have become a favorite among celebrity styles. From Vanessa Hudgens’ green-lime ensemble to Ciara’s gray monochromatic look, this trend is set to prevail until spring 2022.

Related

Tracee Ellis Ross Embodies Mom Diana Ross' Disco Glamour in One-Shouldered Dress at 2021 Emmy Awards

Paris Hilton Gives Edgy Style a Sweet Twist in a Collared Little Black Dress & Rockstud Pumps

Kacey Musgraves Makes a Splash in Feather Headpiece, Purple Mini Dress & Clear Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Rosalia
Rosalia is on the red carpet of the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Rosalia usually leans toward color-coordinated outfits for red carpet events. For the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer wore a head-to-toe black gown as well at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards. When it comes to her shoe game, Rosalia adds versatility to her looks and can be seen in Prada pumps, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Maison Margiela ankle boots. She also wears well-known brands like Jacquemus, Iris Van Herpen, Balmain and Louis Vuitton.

Whether she wears well-known brands or mixes vintage pieces, Rosalia always makes a bold statement at star-studded events. Recently, Rosalia collaborated on a Latin song with Dominican singer Tokischa Altagracia Peralta called “Linda” which they performed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Slip into ankle-strap stilettos as inspired by Rosalia’s red carpet look.

Betsey Johnson

Buy Now: Betsey Johnson Paytn Sandal, $99.99

Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Breslin Blush, $99.95

Christian Louboutin

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Mafaldina Spike Leather Sandals, $845

Click through the gallery for more of Rosalía’s statement style over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad