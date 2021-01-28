Rosalía Models Retro-Inspired Knit Fringe Dress & This Chunky Boot Trend

Rosalía proved how small details elevate any minimalist look and shared her continued affinity for the celebrity-beloved lug sole shoe trend.

Yesterday, the Spanish artist styled a full look from the Eytys spring 2021 collection. She wore the brand’s Gemi Multi Boucle dress, which features fringe detailing around the neckline and split hem. While it is still unavailable for purchase, the dress will retail for $380 upon its release.

The singer teamed the ’70s-inspired outfit with the brand’s Impreza Dust boots in a light neutral colorway. These boots offer a hybrid motorcycle-style meets equestrian aesthetic in a knee-high silhouette. The shoes feature a suede and canvas construction, padded collars, logo detailing on the shaft and a square toe, complete with an on-trend chunky lugged rubber sole. They retail for $470 and are available for purchase on Eytys.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Eytys Impreza Boots in the Dust colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eytys

With this sighting, Rosalía further confirms that chunky sole shoes are her go-to footwear choice to pair with her everyday ensembles, which often include a puffer jacket or leather outerwear. Last December, the award-winning artist teamed a brown leather trench coat with a coordinating sweatsuit set and completed the look with a pair of Prada platform sneakers in the white colorway.

Rosalia leaving a hair salon on Dec. 19 in West Hollywood. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA In 2021, chunky sole boots continue to be one of the most celebrity-beloved shoe trends. Avid wearers of the style include Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, Heidi Klum and Irina Shayk.

