Rosalía Makes a Case for Eclectic Styling in Horse-Coated Biker Shorts & the Wildest Platform Crocs

Rosalía knows that when it comes to style, bolder is always better.

Yesterday, the Spanish musician took to Instagram to show off her eclectic style choices. As the singer was photographed in a forest setting posing near a horse statue, her outfit paralleled the landscape. She donned a grey and white long-sleeve T-shirt that displayed large graphics of horses and dogs on it.

Her biker shorts added some color as one pant leg revealed bright green and blue hues with a horse graphic, while the other pant leg showcased an image of a kitten in grey and white toes to match her top.

To accessorize the look further, the “Con Altura” songwriter revitalized early 2000s jewelry with a chunky, multi-colored resin necklace with silver hardware. Her hair was tied up in tight space buns and her nails tied into the vibrancy of her look as she sported a bright neon green manicure. For footwear, Rosalia opted for a white platform croc. Titled the Crocs Classic Bae clog, the shoe comes set atop a 2.4-inch lift and retails for $60 at Zappos.

In 2020, Crocs experienced a major resurgence across the industry and celeb style. With collabs from Justin Bieber, Post Malone and more as well as a return to comfort footwear, the brand received the FNAA for Brand of the Year in December 2020.

Crocs Bae Clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

As the songwriter has been known to choose wild style choices, the evolution of Rosalía’s fashion is thrilling. Samantha Burkhart, an esteemed celebrity stylist, has been teamed up with the artist for a few years. Burkhart has been known to dress her clients in playful clothes, as her other celebrity clients are Poppy & Sia, and Billie Eilish. In the past, Rosalia has emphasized that she feels fashion should be fun and she hopes her style choices encourage her fanbase to be confident.

