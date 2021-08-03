Rita Ora Puts a Sleek Twist on the Cutout Dress Trend in Crystal Pumps at ‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rita Ora brought her signature glamour to the red carpet, with a sleek twist on the cutout dress trend.

While attending last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad” with new beau Taika Waititi, Ora donned an Azzi & Osta white blazer dress, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The silky number featured a single button closure and slim lapels, as well as structured shoulders and a wrapped skirt. The dress’ boldest feature, however, came from its’ triangular side cutouts that combined to form a backless silhouette. A cluster of diamond rings and sparkling diamond drop earrings completed the look.

For footwear, the “Anywhere” singer donned a pair of matching pumps by Christian Louboutin. The Degrastrass style featured white leather stiletto heels and heel counters. The pair’s most prominent feature, however, were its’ PVC uppers and pointed toes, sprinkled with Swarovski crystals. Those embellishments added a jolt of glamour to Ora’s elegant ensemble, smoothly pairing with her glittering jewelry. Her pumps retail for $1,145 on Net-A-Porter.com.

Cutout dresses have emerged as a go-to wardrobe choice this season, for those who want to beat the summer heat without showing too much skin. Midriff cutouts, similar to Ora’s, have emerged in a variety of shapes ranging from triangles to circles. Whether they’re mini, maxi, or midi, cutout dresses in a variety of colors, materials, and styles have grown popular with the celebrity set. In addition to Ora, stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Lopez have worn styles by Patbo, Cult Gaia, and Cong Tri in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for matching sets and monochrome looks from top brands with a variety of aesthetics, like Fendi, Chanel and Dion Lee. Her shoe style follows a similar formula, frequently including on-trend styles; most recently, she’s been seen in ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules, and thong sandals from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, and Miu Miu, among others. The musician has also appeared numerous times at the Met Gala, wearing dramatic gowns from Vera Wang, Prada, Marc Jacobs and more luxury designers.

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having fronted campaigns for brands like Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, and Escada. The musician has previously collaborated on fashion collections with Adidas Originals, Escada and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule line with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her latest spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

