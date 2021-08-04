Rita Ora Teams an Edgy Sleeveless Pinstripe Suit With 6-Inch Heels at Work

Rita Ora amplified the edge factor with her latest look.

The “Phoenix” musician posed in Los Angeles in a black pinstriped sleeveless suit by Greta Constantine, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The cropped top featured suiting lapels and a buckled tie closure, while the pants’ wide legs added extra flair. Ora paired the set with sleek silver bangles, rings, and small hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher, as well as a coordinating chain link necklace by Jenny Bird. Her look was complete with a bold red lip and black leather pouch bag.

When it came to shoes, the “Anywhere” singer donned a pair of tall black leather ankle boots by Vera Wang. The shoes featured dramatic 6-inch stiletto heels, as well as a thick platform base and sleek pointed toes. Their soles also boasted textured tan rubber, giving the pair a utilitarian edge. Ora isn’t the only star to gravitate towards boots as a summer shoe; Anne Hathaway, Irina Shayk, and Sofia Richie have all donned pairs this season, as well.

Boots have recently emerged as a sleek alternative to pumps, ideal for between-season dressing. Black pairs like Ora’s are the most versatile, as they can be paired summer or fall looks and dressed up or down. However, bold Western styles have also emerged as a trendy take on the staple shoe, as seen on Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Kendall Jenner this summer. Regardless, Ora hasn’t ditched her pumps just yet; the actress was spotted at the “Suicide Squad” premiere in Los Angeles this week, hitting the red carpet in a pair of crystal-studded PVC stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Rita Ora attends the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at The Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for matching sets and monochrome looks from top brands with a variety of aesthetics, like Fendi, Chanel and Dion Lee. Her shoe style follows a similar formula, frequently including on-trend styles; most recently, she’s been seen in ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules, and thong sandals from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, and Miu Miu, among others. The musician has also appeared numerous times at the Met Gala, wearing dramatic gowns from Vera Wang, Prada, Marc Jacobs and more luxury designers.

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having fronted campaigns for brands like Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, and Escada. The musician has previously collaborated on fashion collections with Adidas Originals, Escada and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule line with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her latest spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

