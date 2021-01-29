Rita Ora Brings the Red Carpet Home in a Floral Frock, Lace Tights & Glass Slippers

Rita Ora went bigger and bolder than ever as she premiered her new film “Twist” last night.

Bringing the red carpet to her couch, the singer-turned-actress dressed up for the occasion in a couture yellow and black floral cape dress complete with a sheer overlay and cutout sleeves. The British native then dared to layer the already bold number over blue lace tights for a pop of contrasting color and texture.

When it came down to footwear, Ora tapped her next collection with ShoeDazzle to complete the look. The see-through pumps featured a clear pointed-toe design adorned with a glittering embellishment and a d’Orsay cutout. Contrasted by a nude heel counter, the shoes came set atop a lifted stiletto heel with a flared base to finish; flared heels are a trending silhouette amongst celebrity style as they offer a more solid step and balanced foundation.

Though the new silhouette has yet to debut, you can shop previous styles from the Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle line on the brand’s website.

Rita Ora models new sandals from her ShoeDazzle collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Beyond her chart-topping music career, the “Phoenix” singer also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. In addition to her affordable ShoeDazzle collab, last year she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

