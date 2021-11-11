Rita Ora Does Silky Style in Plunging Little Black Dress and Punchy Purple Pumps

Rita Ora debuted a sleek silky look while leaving the restaurant Novikov in London.

The “For You” singer wore a ruched black minidress for the occasion. The long-sleeved silk number featured a plunging neckline and ruched skirt, as well as cuffs accented with pearl buttons. Ora added a dose of glamour to her ensemble with a pair of sparkling pearl earrings, numerous rings and a gray silk Manolo Blahnik Hangi clutch accented with a large crystal buckle.

Rita Ora leaves Novikov in London. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Ora donned a pair of Roger Vivier’s Broche Vivier pumps in a deep purple satin. The style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with 4-inch stiletto heels. Their boldest statement came from a large buckle—a Vivier signature—covered in crystals. The shoes added a dazzling finish to Ora’s look while creating a monochrome textured look with silks and satins. Though the purple version is sold out, the $1,875 style is still available on RogerVivier.com.

Rita Ora leaves Novikov in London. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Ora’s Roger Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Ora, stars like Kristen Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Rita Ora leaves Novikov in London. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her most recent spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

