Rita Ora Plays in the Snow in a Prada Puffer and Lug Sole Booties

Rita Ora pranced around in the snow in her latest post on Instagram.

The “Ritual” songstress posed in a plethora of outfits in a slideshow of throwbacks from Christmases past. In her second post of the bunch, the singer donned a black Prada puffer with a red accent logo and what appears to be a Prada turtleneck and hat with similar logo detailing. The singer cozied up in her Prada outfit, finishing the look off with black leggings. Ora accessorized with a pair of blue-hued sunnies and a glittery crossbody studded with gems. Ora wore plenty of gleaming studs on her ears and thick black gloves on her hands.

For footwear, the singer chose a black pair of lug sole boots. In the photos, Ora threw snowballs, took in some snowy scenery, and ate fondue while posing in her outfits. The first post in the slideshow depicts Ora bundled up in a red puffer and snow pants with snowboarding goggles on. The singer looked ready for some extreme weather or extreme sports as she strapped into what appears to be a snowboard. She kept her head and fingers warm with black gloves and a beanie, throwing a turtleneck under the whole ensemble for an extra layer of warmth. In another image, Ora wears a pair of blue leggings with the same lug soles and a North Face zip-up. She paired the look with black chunky sunglasses.

It’s a classic way to keep warm, bundled up in a stylish puffer and leggings and a good old warm pair of gloves. It also successfully marries function and fashion.

Love the Lug sole boot look? Here are some more we know you’ll want.

To Buy: Madden Girl Coretta Boot, $60 (was $70)

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Warning Lug Sole Tall Boot, $100 (was $169)

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Flannery City Boot, $310 (was $775)

