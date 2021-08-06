Rita Ora Goes Bold in 9-Inch Gold Platform Wedges, Bikini and Embellished Robe

Rita Ora looks edgy yet fashionably relaxed on Thursday in an Instagram post in a dramatic pair of shoes.

For the ensemble, Rita Ora wore a black embellished robe that featured metallic gold and white flowers and other foliage scattered throughout the design with a bikini top underneath. She accessorized the look with sleek black oversized cat-eye sunglasses and gold bracelets.

Ora sported a pair of metallic gold platform wedges that defy gravity. The silhouette also incorporated an ankle strap for security.

The wedge shoe style has always been popular but they’ve gained added prominence through celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale, in addition to Ora sporting them as of late. Wedges provide added support that pumps and other heeled silhouettes can’t offer due to their connected sole.

Ora’s essential style typically echoes a sentiment of comfortability and being fashion-forward. Brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Viktor and Rolf and Gucci are presented through her Instagram, signaling that she’s always on top of the latest trends and what’s relevant in fashion. She fancies oversized silhouettes and edgy printed separates the most.

But the “For You” singer is no stranger to creating work within the fashion industry. Ora has appeared in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY and even starred in the ads for a capsule collection she created with the luxury brand Escada. Ora even collaborated with ShoeDazzle earlier this year to create a capsule collection.

Put on a pair of sky-high wedges and add a bit of drama to your summer outfits, inspired by Rita Ora.

