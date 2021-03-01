Rita Ora Flaunts Her Latest ShoeDazzle Collection in a Little Pink Dress & Wild Thigh-High Boots

Rita Ora’s latest ShoeDazzle collab is even bolder than before.

The British pop star, who debuted her first shoe collection with the retailer last fall, is back with a spring line that’s both fun and fashion-forward. The new campaign features Ora in a variety of looks that will give you some style inspiration for the season ahead. Designed by herself, you can find new styles starting at just $30 now on Shoedazzle.com. The full collection, which includes 20 shoes, will be released in two parts, the first today and the second on April 1.

“Women want to be comfortable, and we want to be confident. My collection is all about those two things. I love seeing people experiment with what they wear and how they style it depending on how they want to feel that day,” Ora said in a statement.

Among the noteworthy shoes are bejeweled ugly sandals, heels with square toes and embellished combat boots.

Related Gigi Hadid Gives a Lesson on Layering With Trendy Cardigan, Oversized Blazer, Jeans & These Mini Boots Celebs Love Saweetie Brings Back the Anklet Trend for Spring in Puzzling Shorts & Cherry Red Heels Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing This Trendy Denim and Sneaker Combo

Rita Ora shows off bejeweled ugly sandals from her ShoeDazzle collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

For the campaign, the songstress shows us how to dress for spring in comfortable yet statement-making outfits. She pairs her Beatbox Or Bust Chunky Jeweled Flat Sandals with an oversized orange power suit for a pop of color. Ora also gives us style inspiration in the Make A Scene Embellished Combat Boot by dressing it with a corsetted shacket (that’s a shirt thick enough to be considered a jacket) and black spandex shorts.

The inspiration behind Ora’s spring ’21 line with ShoeDazzle? The ’90s, particularly independent women who were at the forefront of the music industry, ranging from the Britpop movement to Hip Hop.

“I took a lot of inspiration from women in the ’90s music scene. They all had such strength and power and were never afraid to embrace every part of what it means to be a woman. Their confidence was incredible and that’s how I want women to feel when they put on shoes from this collection.” said Ora.

Rita Ora in the Make A Scene Embellished Combat Boot from her ShoeDazzle collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

The Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle spring ’21 collection has an array of show-stopping shoes that will make you feel confident while making a statement. Among the boldest of the bunch is the Golden Era Open Toe Stiletto Boot, a leg-climbing, open-toe boot with a stiletto heel.

Rita Ora in the Golden Era Open Toe Stiletto Boot from ShoeDazzle. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Take a look at some of the most stylish options available now on Shoedazzle.com.

Want more? Click through our gallery of Rita Ora’s Most Memorable Street Style Moments Through the Years.