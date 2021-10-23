×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rita Ora Demonstrates the Coolest Way to Wear Socks With Sandals in Glitzy Top & Black Sweatsuit

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards
January 2020
September 2019
Setptember 2019
September 2019
View Gallery 29 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rita Ora is literally glowing thanks to her shoes.

The “For You” singer really knows how to make a statement when it comes to her fashion choices. In her latest look posted to Instagram, Ora wore a black sweatsuit from Miu Miu on top of a sheer crystallized top that really elevated the entire outfit. She accessorized the moment with a bedazzled clutch.

To up the ante of the entire ensemble, she layered a pair of knitted white socks underneath her glittery sandals.

 

Ora’s essential style is typically both comfort-driven and fashion-forward. On her Instagram feed, brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Viktor and Rolf and Gucci make an appearance and signal that she’s keen on what’s new and interesting when it comes to the fashion industry. She usually gravitates towards oversized styles, edgy printed separates, slouchy t-shirts and intricate bodysuits.

The “For You” singer is no stranger to creating work within the fashion industry. Ora has appeared in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY and even starred in the ads for a capsule collection she created with the luxury brand Escada. Ora also collaborated with ShoeDazzle earlier this year to create a capsule collection.

Follow Ora’s lead and pop on a pair of glittery sandals to add a fun, shiny edge to your outfits.

Nina Nagida Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nina Nagida Sandal, $70

Nine West Ziggle Heeled Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Ziggle Heeled Slide Sandals, $89

Gianvito Rossi Glitter Stiletto Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Glitter Stiletto Sandals, $1,095

 

Click through the gallery to see Rita Ora’s most memorable street style moments through the years. 

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad