Rita Ora’s Superstar Look Includes 2021’s Trendiest Color & These Classic Adidas Sneakers for ‘The Voice’ Teaser

Rita Ora embraced summer and styled two of the must-have colors for 2021 to share her excitement about joining as a judge on “The Voice” Australia after her two-week quarantine.

The “Let Me Love You” songstress wore a coordinating blazer and tailored shorts set in a buzzy sage green colorway. Her blazer appears strikingly similar to the $1,049 boyfriend-fit textured blazer from Jacquemus. She styled the minimalist outfit with a pair of the buzzy Adidas Superstar Oyster Holdings x Samba OG “Equipment Yellow” sneakers.

These shoes debuted in May 2019 as a part of the “World Traveler’s Cup” pack, designed in partnership between the German athletic brand and Oyster Holdings. These exclusive sneakers feature a leather and textile upper construction with Adidas’ iconic three-stripe design along the sides, Trefoil branded accents on the tongue and retro-inspired gum rubber soles. They still are available for purchase in select sizes and real for between $130-$350 on GOAT.com.

Here’s a close-up look at the Adidas Superstar Oyster Holdings x Samba OG Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Mustard yellow has already proven to be one of the most celebrity-beloved hues this season with many stars incorporating the sunny shade into their footwear. Last month, both Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid styled this trend with statement colored boots. On Jan. 28, Teigen elevated her gray blazer and an oversized white button-down shirt with a pair of Gabriela Hearst Luther boots.

Nearly two weeks before, on Jan. 14, Hadid opted for a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots in a similar colorway and teamed them with a duster-length black wool coat, jewel green turtleneck sweater and light wash jeans.

Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC. 14 Jan 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Since 2014, Ora has had a longstanding partnership with Adidas. In Oct. 2020, the “Your Song” artist collaborated with ShoeDazzle to launch an affordable shoe collection with the retailer. These accolades come on the heels of her collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019.

Rita Ora leaves her home in London in Air Jordan sneakers, Oct. 12. CREDIT: MEGA

Embrace the singer’s cool sneaker style with similar mustard-hued options below.

