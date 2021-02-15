×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rita Ora’s Superstar Look Includes 2021’s Trendiest Color & These Classic Adidas Sneakers for ‘The Voice’ Teaser

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Rita Ora seen leaving her London home wearing a bright orange jacket
January 2020
September 2019
Setptember 2019
September 2019
View Gallery 29 Images

Rita Ora embraced summer and styled two of the must-have colors for 2021 to share her excitement about joining as a judge on “The Voice” Australia after her two-week quarantine.

The “Let Me Love You” songstress wore a coordinating blazer and tailored shorts set in a buzzy sage green colorway. Her blazer appears strikingly similar to the $1,049 boyfriend-fit textured blazer from Jacquemus. She styled the minimalist outfit with a pair of the buzzy Adidas Superstar Oyster Holdings x Samba OG “Equipment Yellow” sneakers.

These shoes debuted in May 2019 as a part of the “World Traveler’s Cup” pack, designed in partnership between the German athletic brand and Oyster Holdings. These exclusive sneakers feature a leather and textile upper construction with Adidas’ iconic three-stripe design along the sides, Trefoil branded accents on the tongue and retro-inspired gum rubber soles. They still are available for purchase in select sizes and real for between $130-$350 on GOAT.com.

Adidas Oyster Holdings s Samba Yellow Sneakers
Here’s a close-up look at the Adidas Superstar Oyster Holdings x Samba OG Sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Related

Rita Ora's Cutout Fuzzy Dress & Buckled-Up Pumps Master the Monochrome Trend

David Beckham Is Producing a New Docuseries About the Feud Between Adidas and Puma 

Beyoncé Gets Edgy in a Latex Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots for Adidas x Ivy Park

Mustard yellow has already proven to be one of the most celebrity-beloved hues this season with many stars incorporating the sunny shade into their footwear. Last month, both Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid styled this trend with statement colored boots. On Jan. 28, Teigen elevated her gray blazer and an oversized white button-down shirt with a pair of Gabriela Hearst Luther boots.

Nearly two weeks before, on Jan. 14, Hadid opted for a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots in a similar colorway and teamed them with a duster-length black wool coat, jewel green turtleneck sweater and light wash jeans.

Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC. 14 Jan 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA726442_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC. 14 Jan 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
Since 2014, Ora has had a longstanding partnership with Adidas. In Oct. 2020, the “Your Song” artist collaborated with ShoeDazzle to launch an affordable shoe collection with the retailer. These accolades come on the heels of her collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019.

rita ora, style, pants, camo, sneakers, jacket, sunglasses, london, fearless, orange
Rita Ora leaves her home in London in Air Jordan sneakers, Oct. 12.
CREDIT: MEGA

Embrace the singer’s cool sneaker style with similar mustard-hued options below.

Vans-Ward-Lo-Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vans Ward Lo Sneakers, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ASOS

To Buy: Converse Chuck 70 Hi Sneakers, $85.

Cariuma-Ibi-Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Low Knit Sneakers, $98.

Click through this gallery to see more of Rita Ora’s best street style moments over the years.

merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad