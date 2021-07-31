Rihanna Celebrates Fenty’s Latest Success in Denim Miniskirt and Shiny Square-Toed Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna struck a pose to celebrate her latest Fenty Beauty accomplishment.

The singer and beauty mogul took to Instagram to share the news that Fenty’s popular lip gloss lines, Gloss Bomb and Gloss Bomb Heat, were top-selling products in North America. To commemorate the occasion, she wore a flared denim mini skirt with an orange and light blue sweater. Keeping in line with her penchant for coordinating colors, the “Desperado” musician paired the pieces with a vintage orange Chanel bag with a white chain handle and blue hoop earrings — plus a painting of rapper Lil Mama.

On the shoe front, Rihanna wore sleek turquoise mules by the it-girl beloved brand The Attico. Her Kaia style featured 4-inch rectangular block heels, as well as squared toes. Though the singer’s pair appears to be from an older collection, they still tied into the rise of mules that’s overtaken the fashion industry in the last several years.

Heeled mules are one of the summer’s biggest shoe trends, due to their ’90s and early 2000’s roots and ability to easily slip on and off. The most popular styles, like Rihanna’s, often feature squared toes for a true fashion throwback. Stars like Karlie Kloss, Priyanka Chopra, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been seen in similar pairs from top brands like Bottega Veneta, By Far, and Versace in recent weeks.

Rihanna shows off her new short hair as she heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, there isn’t a style that Rihanna hasn’t worn. The Grammy-winning singer has been a fixture in the fashion world for years, with a rotation of shoes to match from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford, and Balenciaga, among numerous others. Most recently, pumps by Amina Muaddi and Manolo Blahnik have been her consistent go-to’s. Aside from her best-selling Fenty brand that includes best-selling beauty and lingerie lines, Rihanna also collaborated on a shoe collection with Muaddi before the Fenty fashion collection was paused by LVMH.

Slip on a pair of bold mules this summer, inspired by Rihanna.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Signal mules, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Paris Texas neon-strap mules, $228 (was $392).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aldo Syngrapha mules, $90.

Click through the gallery for more of Rihanna’s boldest style moments over the years.