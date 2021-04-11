Rihanna Goes Safari Chic As She Masters Transitional Dressing in Brown Shearling Coat, a Green Mini Skirt and Camo Heels

Mini skirts are back — thanks to Rihanna.

Early Sunday morning, the pop star was spotted leaving the Nice Guy in Los Angeles, wearing one of her most standout looks to date. For the outing, Rihanna teamed a cream-colored t-shirt with an oversized brown shearling coat.

Rather than going with pants, Rihanna styled the cozy outerwear piece with a plant-patterned mini skirt. The skirt not only gave the look a fun edge, but made the ensemble the perfect transitional outfit as we approach warmer weather. Dressing amid seasonal changes can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be tricky. Using Rihanna’s look as a lesson, you can style your winter jackets and coats with spring pieces like she’s done. This way you’re dressed for warmer weather, but still can bundle up when necessary.

As for footwear, Rihanna opted for a pair of sleek camo heels. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and a jeweled strap at the ankle. She then accessorized with a brown, green and cream satin bandana. Rihanna’s choice of colors also created a warm, safari-chic vibe.

Rihanna has been into mini skirts and vibrant patterns as of lately. Late last month, the “Work” songstress stopped by a local shop in Los Angeles, wearing a tropical oversize button-down top from Celine x Tyson Reeder and denim mini skirt with unexpected boxer shorts underneath.

On her feet, Rihanna opted for one of her favorite shoe labels: Amina Muaddi. Called the Henson ankle-wrap sandal, the style sits atop a pyramid heel and features a square toe front. The shoe is also equipped with a gold chain at the ankle. You can find the buzzy heels at Bergdorf Goodman for $1,020.

