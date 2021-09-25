Rihanna Makes a Bold Statement in a Graphic T-Shirt and Neutral-Colored Satin Boots in NYC

Rihanna out and about in New York City.

Rihanna makes a powerful statement with her latest look.

The “Kiss It Better” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City last night. For the ensemble, Rihanna wore a white graphic t-shirt, which featured the phrase, “Think While It’s Still Legal” in big, bold, blue letters. She paired the top with a slouchy, baggy pair of jeans that feel modern and chic.

Rihanna out and about in NYC yesterday. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Rihanna’s satin boots. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

For the shoes, Rihanna wore a pair of neutral-colored satin boots that came up past the calf and helped provided a sense of refinement to the look.

As most already know, Rihanna is the quintessential fashion girl who wears the best of the best when to comes to labels and fashion-forwards silhouettes. Whether she’s wearing styles like the floor-length, billowing yellow coat from Gui Pei, or even the famous sheer Swarvoski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown, Rihanna finds a way to always wear the clothes and not let the clothes wear her.

Rihanna, of course, is no stranger to the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for prestigious fashion brands like Dior and Balmain. She also has her own fashion ventures like Savage X Fenty and her eponymous high-fashion label, FENTY. Also, the “Work” singer has her own line of beauty products titled Fenty Beauty which was the first of its kind to offer a vast foundation shade range.

