Rihanna Goes Glam in Little Black Dress and Anklet Sandals for Double Date With Nicki Minaj

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna shone in an effortless look for a double date — with none other than Nicki Minaj.

The “Love on the Brain” singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined Minaj and Kenneth Petty for a date night this weekend. For the reunion with her former “Fly” duet partner, Rihanna kept her look subtle and sharp in a sheer off-the-shoulder black minidress. The musician’s penchant for jewelry was fulfilled with layered gold chokers and a long pendant necklace.

When it came to shoes, the Savage x Fenty founder took the anklet trend to the next level by wearing sandals accented with the early 2000s staple. Her now sold-out Amina Muaddi Henson sandals featured the designer’s signature pyramid heels, as well as thin black suede uppers and toe straps. In place of ankle straps, each shoe had a set of gold chains that wrapped around the wearers’ ankles. The pair’s glam factor was even further elevated when Rihanna piled gold anklets on top of each shoe.

Heeled sandals have grown in popularity this summer from their support and sleek style. Rihanna is the latest to wear the model, in addition to stars like Minaj, Kate Beckinsale and Megan Fox donning pairs from Alexander Wang, Jimmy Choo and Femme LA this season. The star is no stranger to the shoe herself, having worn numerous pairs from top designers like Muaddi, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years.

When it comes to shoes, there isn’t a style Rihanna hasn’t rocked. The singer often hits the red carpet in coordinating or metallic sandals and pointed toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. While off-duty. she regularly wears similar pairs within her famed street style looks — as well as mules and sandals from her own fashion line, Fenty.

Strap into a pair of sharp sandals this season, inspired by Rihanna.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aldo Scarlettchain sandals, $66 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nine West Palace sandals, $79 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rihanna’s most daring looks over the years.