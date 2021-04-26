×
Rihanna Revives a ’90s Gucci Shirt With Croc-Embossed Sculptural Heels

By Nicole Zane
Rihanna was in a blue mood on Saturday night in Santa Monica, Calif.

The singer turned fashion mogul arrived to her favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in a navy velvet Gucci blouse. The rare find hails from Tom Ford’s fall ’97 collection, which aligned with her recent streak of ’90s and ’00s vintage looks from the luxury brand.

The 33-year-old teamed the top with suede bootcut pants by L.A. brand SPRWMN; the look is an elevated alternative to denim and can be dressed up or down for the day.

The “Rude Boy” hitmaker opted for croc-embossed pumps by her beloved footwear designer Amina Muaddi for the night out. This “Ami” style is currently sold out, but a slingback version is available for $780 at SSENSE.

Amina Muaddi pumps.
Of course, where there’s Rihanna, there’s bold fashion choices like sunglasses at night. Berlin-based brand Kuboraum is responsible for her $340 acetate-frame shades, which undoubtedly raised the outfit’s cool factor a few points.

Luxury loungewear has become the new norm in Hollywood, and the Barbados native is a big fan of the pajama style. Last week, the “Umbrella” singer hit L.A. restaurant Wally’s in the silkiest black robe matched to coordinating satin pants and a lace camisole.  She opted for Nike’s coveted “Dunk High” sneakers — available in the same “Varsity Purple” color-way at Farfetch — instead of pumps this time for a comfier night on the town.

Get your own affordable pair of white croc heels, inspired by Rihanna’s Amina Muaddis, below.

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Beth pumps, $129.95

Buy Now: Schutz Candy Embellished Crocodile-Embossed Leather, $138

Buy Now: Nine West Women’s Flax Pointed Toe Pumps, $75

