Rihanna Makes the Grinch Green With Envy in Fuzzy Savage x Fenty Halter Top & Sweatpants

Rihanna would even make the Grinch envious of her latest outfit.

The “Kiss It Better” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the Barbadian pop star modeling one of her new looks available through her lingerie/loungewear brand, Savage x Fenty. For RiRi’s ensemble, she wore a matching fuzzy green set that encompassed a halter top that tied around her neck and relaxed, baggy sweatpants.

We all know Rihanna for her personal aesthetic in dramatic, bold and daring ensembles that mostly become regarded as legendary fashion moments. For example, her 2014 Swarovski-crystal dress, her 2015 Met Gala yellow billowing Guo Pei dress and her plethora of streetwear getups are true markers of her cutting-edge eye when it comes to clothing. She continues to make us question, “How does she do it?” while also being reassured that only she can pull off such fashion-forward moments. On her Instagram feed, on sidewalks and magazine covers alike, we see she has an affinity for printed separates, dresses of all varieties, intricate swimsuits, beautiful outerwear and flirty lingerie. When it comes to shoes, Rihanna has a penchant for every style from slouchy boots to stylish sneakers.

The “Umbrella” singer is definitely no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Balmain and MAC. She has also started multiple business ventures within the fashion industry like her Savage x Fenty line, Fenty and her Fenty Beauty makeup collection. She also collaborated with Puma and Stance a few years ago and even served as a brand ambassador for Dior.

See more of Rihanna’s style through the years.