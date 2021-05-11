Rihanna’s Crochet Dress & Mesh Heels Are a Summer Combo You’re Going to Want to Try

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your summer wardrobe, look no further than Rihanna.

To promote her Fenty Skin moisturizer Butta Drop, the songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of photos of herself in a look that is made for summer. The ensemble included a fitted beige crochet dress that featured a halter construction.

Rihanna paired the frock with layered bracelets and styled her hair in sleek bantu knots. As for footwear, Rihanna went the mesh route, opting for Bottega Veneta’s buzzy Stretch 90mm mesh-panel sandals. The shoes, which retail for $930 at Farfetch.com, come in a cream hue and are designed with net-like panelling. The sandals are then finalized with a tie-fastening ankle strap and a trendy square toe.

As you prepare your outfits for vacations and days in the sun, mesh and crochet should find their way in your shopping carts. The materials were a big hit on the spring/summer ’21 runways with brands like Valentino, Magda Butrym and of course Bottega Veneta showcasing different crochet and mesh iterations. The obsession over the styles also comes as retro looks, specifically from the ’60s and ’70s like tie-dye and psychedelic patterns, are having a major moment right now.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Stretch 90mm mesh-panel sandals, $930

We’re not only seeing crochet in the form of dresses, but also swimsuit coverups, pants, tops and skirts. Aside from Rihanna, stars like Kylie Jenner and Kristin Cavallari are also fans of the trend.

Rihanna shows off her new short hair as she heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

This of course, wouldn’t be the first time Rihanna stayed on trend. Earlier this month, the “What’s My Name” singer dined at her go-to restaurant Giorgio Baldi, wearing a vintage Dior tie-dye coat over a Hyein Seo peek-a-boo crop top. She paired the statement pieces with green and white tie-dye pants and white pointed toe heels.

If you know anything about pandemic fashion, we’re sure you’re hip to the fact that tie-dye took over 2020. For a while, the pattern was mostly splattered against loungewear, but as seen on Rihanna, tie-dye is also finding its way on dress wear — and we’re not mad at it.

Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments from Rihanna.