Rihanna Masters Cotton Candy-Chic In a Pink & Blue Chanel Coat With Amina Muaddi Heels

Rihanna transformed her dinner at her favorite L.A. restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, this past Friday night into a runway-ready moment with the perfect spring look.

The Fenty Beauty founder embraced the monochrome trend and styled a light blue matching set from Maisie Wilen. She chose the brand’s Dramady Cropped Wrap Top teamed with Mockumentary Straight-Leg Pants, both made from a cotton-blend terry material. She elevated the outfit with a 1996 Pastel Runway Chanel Coat, which featured Cabochon buttons, in a light pink and powder blue check-pattern over the top to coordinate with her base layer.

To accessorize the ensemble, the artist chose an Alaïa Mini Croc Tote in a white colorway, Dior Vintage 1990S Beaded Choker in a coordinating blue hue and Kuboraum Taupe X5 Sunglasses.

RIhanna after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Rihanna completed her evening attire with a pair of Amina Muaddi Ami Croc-Embossed Pumps. These shoes feature a leather upper construction with sharply pointed toes and the brand’s signature 3.74-inch Martin-shaped flared heel. While the croc-embossed silhouette does not seem to be available, the smooth leather version in a gray colorway retails for $666 and can be purchased on mytheresa.com.

Here’s a closer look at Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi heels. CREDIT: MEGA

With her long-established style prowess, the sighting further confirms Rihanna’s affinity for Amina Muaddi footwear. On Jan. 1, she wore the buzzy Amina Muaddi x AWGE Gladi High Heel sandals in a black colorway, which were designed in partnership with A$AP Rocky’s creative collective and dropped on Dec. 11, 2020.

Last year, Muaddi and the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer won the 2020 Collaboration of The Year Award for their two Amina Muaddi x Fenty collections, released in July and November 2020, respectively.

In the latter month, she was spotted in a pair of the Don’t Be Square Slingbacks, from the duo’s second collection launch, with an oversized flannel and nude sweatpants.

Rihanna steps out and about in new heels from her own label in Santa Monica, Calif., Nov. 12. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

“It has to come with this respect and trust of allowing someone to take you to places that you might not have necessarily thought of going before, I think that is the foundation for really any good collaboration,” Jaheel Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist and deputy creative director of Fenty, said to FN at the time of the announcement.

“For me it was very important to take the elements that characterized Fenty and Rihanna’s personality and style and filter my own feminine aesthetic through it,” added Muaddi in December 2020.

Some other celebrity fans of the Amina Muaddi styles include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Hailey Baldwin and Megan Fox, among others.

