Barbados Names Rihanna a National Hero & She Wore This Stunning Burnt Orange Outfit With Manolo Blahnik Sandals for the Occasion

By Allie Fasanella
View Gallery

Rihanna had a big night in her home country of Barbados Monday evening as she mingled with Prince Charles and was honored with the title of “national hero” at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital, Bridgetown.

The event marks the island nation’s official removal of Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and the establishment of the island’s first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason. The Caribbean country has been an English colony for almost 400 years. Ri Ri dressed to the nines in an elegant look for the special occasion.

rihanna, prince charles, barbados ceremony
Rihanna and Prince Charles attend the Transition Ceremony to a republic in Bridgetown, Barbados.
CREDIT: MEGA

The billionaire makeup mogul selected a burnt orange Bottega Veneta halter gown featuring a scarf-like neck with a tassel detail and an open back. She styled the $2,700 floor-length number with some gold jewelry and Manolo Blahnik’s Leva strappy brown leather sandals.

rihanna, Bottega Veneta, manolo blahnik
Rihanna opted for a burnt orange Bottega Veneta halter gown featuring a scarf-like neck and tassel detail.
CREDIT: MEGA

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero for Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Referencing the singer’s hit song “Diamonds,” Mottley continued: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions.”

rihanna, Manolo Blahnik, manolo blahnik Leva Metallic Strappy Ankle-Wrap Sandals, brown sandals, high heel sandals
A close-up look at Rihanna wearing Manolo Blahnik’s Leva strappy brown leather sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

