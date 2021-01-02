Rihanna Stuns In Buzzy Amina Muaddi x AWGE Sandal Heels and a Metallic Bra Top and Wrap Skirt Set

For her first look of 2021, Rihanna stepped out in a festive outfit with a metallic cropped bra top and skirt set teamed with embellished sandal heels from the exclusive Amina Muaddi x AWGE collection.

The Fenty Beauty founder wore a metallic lamé bralette-style top with a triangle silhouette. She coordinated the lingerie-inspired piece with the Dries von Noten draped maxi skirt in the metallic lamé colorway. The designer garment is crafted from a silk blend and features a high side slit up the thigh. It currently is on sale for 50% off and retails for $990 on Net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a close-up look at the Amina Muaddi x AWGE Gladi High Heel sandals. CREDIT: FWRD

To complete the look, the “Pon De Replay” songstress elevated the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of the Amina Muaddi x AWGE LSD Gladi Thigh High Heels. The glistening black sandals feature a crystal-embellished satin upper with ankle self-tie straps that extend up to the thigh and the label’s signature 4-inch flared heel. They retail for $1,890 and are available for purchase on Fwrd.com.

These heeled sandals are one of the styles launched as a part of the celebrity-beloved footwear designer’s collaboration capsule, designed in partnership with A$AP Rocky’s creative collective, which dropped on Dec. 11, 2020. This sighting comes on the heels of Muaddi’s third FN Achievement Award win in partnership with the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer. The duo won the 2020 Collaboration of The Year Award for their two Amina Muaddi x Fenty collections, released in July and November 2020, respectively.

“It has to come with this respect and trust of allowing someone to take you to places that you might not have necessarily thought of going before, I think that is the foundation for really any good collaboration,” Jaheel Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist and deputy creative director of Fenty, said to FN at the time of the announcement.

“For me it was very important to take the elements that characterized Fenty and Rihanna’s personality and style and filter my own feminine aesthetic through it,” added Muaddi in December 2020.

The “Disturbia” artist has been frequently spotted shoes from her award-winning collaboration and standalone Fenty label. In November 2020, she styled a pair of slingbacks from the Don’t Be Square Slingbacks, from the duo’s second collection launch, with an oversized flannel and nude sweatpants. Previously, in November 2019, the multihyphenate teamed her metallic Puffer Boots with similar neutral-hued loungewear.

