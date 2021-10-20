‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Revamps All-Black in Sheer Blouse and Reptile Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Crystal Kung Minkoff arrived in sharp style for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., last night.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stepped out in a sheer black blouse, accented with a sparkly polka dot print. Minkoff’s look was streamlined with black trousers and a black fur coat. Her outfit was complete with a fringed black suede top-handle bag, creating a monochrome moment packed with a variety of textures.

When it came to shoes, the Real Coco founder chose a pair of pointed-toe heels for the occasion. Her black leather style featured triangular toes and thin heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. Their greatest statement came from reptilian embossments, which brought Minkoff’s ensemble a sleek edge.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, giving looks a sharper appearance from thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Minkoff, stars including Zendaya, Emma Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Minkoff’s wardrobe is sharp and glamorous. Onscreen, the reality television star wears dresses and tops featuring puffed sleeves, metallic hues and draping from brands like Ronny Kobo, Andrew Gn and The Vampire’s Wife; most notably, she went viral from a scene where Sutton Stracke criticized her A.L.C. leather pants. She also regularly wears tonal and sparkly sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo and Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, Minkoff can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Converse and Athletic Propulsion Labs.

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can check out the second part of the reunion tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

