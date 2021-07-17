Regina King Sparkles in Custom Schiaparelli Couture and Diamonds at the 2021 amFAR Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Regina King looked regal in custom couture at the 2021 amFAR Gala in Antibes, France last night.

King sparkled in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown for the occasion. The custom design by artistic director Daniel Roseberry featured a lace-up bustier covered in black bugle beads, as well as a voluminous black and white silk skirt and stole. Accentuated by dazzling Boucheron diamond rings and earrings, the Oscar-winning actress was undeniably glamorous and elegant in her ensemble, styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

Regina King attends the 2021 amFAR Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France on July 16. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Although King’s shoes weren’t visible, for past red carpet looks, the “Watchmen” actress has opted for a sleek pair of minimalist Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals, which is what she wore to the Oscars.

Regina King and a guest attend the 2021 amFAR Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France on July 16. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Schiaparelli’s surrealist style has expanded as a leading force in the fashion industry, with Roseberry’s designs highlighting brand signatures like hot pink, gold body part jewelry and gathered voluminous silhouettes. Most recently, the label’s fall ’21 couture collection went viral on social media through a digital lookbook. King has previously worn Schiaparelli Haute Couture in another bold fashion moment last year, donning an electric blue gown covered in multicolored jewels for the Emmy Awards. On that occasion, her look was paired with Stuart Weitzman’s gold Nudist sandals.

Like her red carpet ensembles, the “Miss Congeniality” star’s shoes are similarly eye-catching. King is a longtime fan of Stuart Weitzman, having worn the brand’s shoes on and off the red carpet for years. She even donned a historic pair of $1 million champagne satin sandals designed by Weitzman, featuring handcrafted satin flowers embedded with a pair of Marilyn Monroe’s own Swarovski crystal earrings, to the 2005 Academy Awards. Aside from Weitzman, King can be spotted in metallic sandals from luxury brands such as Nicholas Kirkwood, Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. She also favors pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin in a variety of materials and finishes, accentuating her red carpet looks from Christian Siriano, Louis Vuitton, Tadashi Shoji and other top designers. King’s off-duty ensembles often feature sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

