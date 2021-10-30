Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Ð "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, October 28 included Regina King (ÒThe Harder They FallÓ), Lenny Clarke (ÒHalloween KillsÓ), and musical guest The Kid Laroi. (ABC/Randy Holmes) REGINA KING

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes.

During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels.

As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear.

Regina King at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show. CREDIT: ABC

Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the most emblematic off-the-runway looks. She keeps a luxurious wardrobe from high-end designers like Michael Kors, Versace, Alberta Ferreti, Zac Posen and more. Her mix of styles includes combat boots, pointed toe stilettos and knee-high boots.

Regina King wears a green sparkly dress at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: ABC

But when it comes to deciding her final attire, fashion and celebrity stylist duo, Wayman and Micah put the final touches on King’s ensembles. They are known for working with A-Listers such as Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish and Logan Laurice Browning.

King recently attended the hand and foot imprint ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She also stepped out at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ on in a sequin David Koma mini dress and crystal Louboutin sandals.