Regina King Goes Retro in Dior & Combat Boots for ‘Colin in Black & White’ Netflix Premiere

Regina King stopped by the Los Angeles premiere of “Colin in Black & White” on Thursday evening.

The 50-year old actress supported Netflix’s new docudrama, which was created by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick about his life experiences that led him to become an activist, in a retro-inspired Dior look.

She paired a black and gray cotton drill jacket ($4,900) and a matching, midi-length skirt ($6,100) that’s a signature silhouette of the French fashion house from the ’40s, with a black tube top underneath. King topped off the high-fashion outfit with a “D-Dream” black lambskin beret that’s also being sold on Dior’s e-store for $1,050.

The “One Night in Miami” actress opted for heeled combat boots with rubber soles for the event instead of red carpet fixtures like stilettos.

These chunky boots are increasingly embraced celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s.

From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, this footwear favorite has offered ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll also find the designs on top fashion figures including Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

The “Watchmen” actress is a master of award show season styling, too, and always hits the red carpet in the hottest off-the-runway ensembles.

This year alone, she has modeled everything from Christopher John Rogers neon dresses and Schiaparelli ballgowns to custom Oscar de la Renta designs, all matched to towering Stuart Weitzman sandals. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown to the 2021 Oscars, in which the sky blue number’s structured shoulders resembled butterfly wings, all coated in glittering embellishments and stitched pearls.

