Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Demonstrates How to Style the Combat Boot Trend for Men in New York

Regé-Jean Page proved the power of matching shoes and outerwear with 2021’s trendiest boot style while heading to the “Saturday Night Live” set from his hotel in New York.
In proper snow-ready attire today, the “Bridgerton” actor wore a navy puffer jacket with a hood and large front pocket detailing. He teamed it with a pair of sleek black trousers in a slim-cut silhouette. To accessorize, Page chose a coordinating black face mask and a contrasting oatmeal-hued knit scarf.
For footwear, he completed the cold-weather outfit with a pair of two-tone combat boots; Page’s take on the trend featured a classic lace-up silhouette, a reinforced leather toe, contrasting pebbled uppers and a rubber outer sole.
Along with the likes of Justin Theroux and Machine Gun Kelly, Page confirmed that these on-trend boots are a closet essential in every man’s wardrobe and will refresh any classic or retro look. On January 7, Theroux wore a similar pair of navy footwear and styled with a blue turtleneck sweater, distressed denim, a green sherpa coat, a coordinating green beanie and a navy floral-printed face mask.
While Page and Theroux embraced modern minimalism, Machine Gun Kelly tapped into the edgy workwear boot’s vintage appeal. In Aug. 2020, the musician teamed his Dr. Martens pair with statement yellow cargo-style pants, a white tank top, an animal print belt and a black baseball cap for a ’90s-inspired look.
Embrace the Netflix star’s ultra-cool shoe style with similar combat boot options available below.
