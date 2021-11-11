Reese Witherspoon Coordinates Her Denim Skirt With Versatile White Sneakers on Set for ‘Your Place or Mine’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reese Witherspoon looked perfectly casual yet put together while shooting her latest film “Your Place or Mine” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She wore a black blouse with a small floral print in shades of blues.

Witherspoon paired her top with a knee-length denim skirt with a raw hem. She carried a puffy navy jacket over her arm, and also sported a clear face shield. The look was very similar to a recent outfit her character wore, seen last month in NYC.

Witherspoon on set on Nov. 9. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

For her footwear, the “Legally Blonde” alum donned a tried and true classic: white sneakers. Her leather style included bright white laces, tongue and sole. White sneakers are so popular for many reasons, but the shoe’s versatility is a big one. They smoothly complemented Witherspoon’s outfit here, but could also be worn with ensembles ranging from a T-shirt and jeans to a feminine summer dress.

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. However, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. The “Big Little Lies” actress oftentimes steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

